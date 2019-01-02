Joseph Herbert McFee, 73, of Hiddenite, passed away on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Buncombe County, to the late Grady W. McFee and Blanch Buckner McFee. Mr. McFee was a brick mason and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Betty Lucille Parker McFee of the home; two daughters, Angela Sandy McFee and Donna Lynn McFee Speece, both of Hiddenite; a brother, Jack Vernon McFee of Maryland; a sister, Jessica Frances McFee of Hiddenite; three grandchildren, Jeremy Nathan Speece of Taylorsville, and Nicholas Reed Speece and Samuel Joseph Speece, both of Hiddenite; and a great-grandchild, Ivan Lee Speece of Taylorsville.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, January 6, 2019 at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., before the service, at the Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Heart Association, 128 S. Tryon St. #1588, Charlotte, NC 28202.

Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family of Joseph Herbert McFee.