Taser deployed after car chase

An Ellendale Community man faces multiple charges after officers say he led them on a car chase on New Year’s Eve.

On Monday, December 31, 2018, at approximately 2:00 PM, an Alexander County Sheriff’s officer responded in the area of Walker and Bryant Road, which is located in the Ellendale Community of Alexander County, in reference to a suspicious vehicle, said Sheriff Chris Bowman. Officers located the suspicious vehicle. The vehicle refused to stop, resulting in the officer giving chase with blue lights and siren. The chase began and the vehicle turned onto Three Forks Church Road, turned left onto Chapman Mill Road, and then turned right onto Oxford School Road.

The vehicle pulled into a driveway located at a residence on Oxford School Road. The driver was ordered out of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle refused the commands given by the officer and attempted to enter the residence located on Oxford School Road. The driver continuously refused commands given by the officer. At this point, the officer deployed his Taser and the driver was taken into custody.

The driver has been identified as Steven Wayne Fidler, W/M, age 45 of Oxford School Road. He was charged with Flee/Elude Arrest in Motor Vehicle, Resisting Arrest, Fail to Heed Lights or Siren, and Driving While Impaired, Parole Violation, and Driving While License Revoked. He was also wanted for a Parole Violation in Richmond County. Fidler was placed under a $25,000 secured bond for the charges by Alexander County, and is being held without bond for the Parole Violation out of Richmond County. Fidler has a first appearance scheduled for Monday, January 7, 2019 in Alexander County District Court.