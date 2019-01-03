Dozens attend, give input at Bethlehem Planning meeting

A number of people expressed interest during a public input meeting of the Bethlehem Community Plan Advisory Committee on December 18, 2018, at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church.

Jon Pilkenton, Director of Planning and Development for Alexander County, told The Times that the meeting was about future land development in the Bethlehem Fire District and was not about taxing or incorporation issues.

Western Piedmont Council of Governments (WPCOG) staff is assisting Pilkenton, Alexander County staff, and the Advisory Committee with the planning process.

“The meeting went well, I think we had about 65 in attendance. WPCOG staff will compile all of the input from the meeting and the committee will use it when drafting the plan,” Pilkenton said.

The Bethlehem Planning Committee will meet again on January 24, 2019. (The meeting is not a public input session.)

Any questions about planning may be directed to Jon Pilkenton, 621 Liledoun Rd., Taylorsville, NC 28681, or telephone 828-632-1114.