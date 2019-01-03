Public hearing on proposed shooting range tabled to Jan. 10

A proposed shooting range and gun shop has drawn considerable interest among residents of Teague Town Road and the surrounding area.

On Thursday, January 3, 2019, in the Taylorsville Town Council Chambers (67 Main Ave. Drive), the Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission postponed a public hearing originally planned to consider Conditional Use Permit 18-2. The application is for approximately 68 acres of property owned by Hal Hefner and is located on Teague Town Road (specifically Parcel ID# 0002994). The applicant, Landon Ferguson, is requesting a Conditional Use Permit to operate an outdoor shooting range with retail gun sales on the property.

A number of residents have expressed concern over the proposed land use, according to local media outlets.

UPDATE: The Taylorsville/Alexander County Planning and Zoning Commission, due to the size of the crowd at the Town Council Chambers being unable to accomodate the interested parties, tabled Ferguson’s request until the P&Z Commission’s next meeting.

The meeting and public hearing will be held Thursday, January 10, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at Alexander Central Auditorium at Alexander Central High School. The list of persons who signed up to speak at the Jan. 3 meeting will be saved and honored first at the Jan. 10 public hearing, said Jon Pilkenton, Director of Planning and Development for Alexander County.

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 6125 NC Hwy. 16 South, Taylorsville.