John Lawrence Setzer, 84, of Conover, passed away Friday, January 4, 2019 at Springs of Catawba.

He was born August 6, 1934, in Catawba County, to the late Hewitt and Grace Rosalee McGee Setzer. Lawrence was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Conover.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 61 years, Doris Goodman Setzer; son, Gregory Setzer of Conover; daughters, Renae Graham of Raleigh, Tammy Peacock of Destin, Florida, and Kimberly Mounts of Taylorsville; and sisters, Becky Cody of Vale, Judy Thomas of Newton, Connie Hedrick of Conover, and Faye Lane of Newton.

A service to celebrate Lawrence’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 7, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Conover. Rev. Rudy DeRosa will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10-11:00 a.m., Monday January 7, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2448 Emmanuel Church Rd., Conover, NC 28613.

