Sylvia Fox Melton, born July 22, 1948 in Alexander County, died on Friday, January 4, 2019 at Valley Nursing Center following an extended illness.

She was the daughter of the late Billy Sawyer and Nellie Jolly Fox. During her career, Sylvia worked as a sewer at Southern Furniture in Conover. She attended Wayside Baptist Church.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Melton, and brother, J.C. Fox.

Surviving are a daughter, Sandra Shook and husband Robbie of Taylorsville; two grandchildren, Erica Murphy and husband Michael, and Justin Shook, all of Taylorsville; three great-grandchildren, Dane, Lathan and Sawyer Murphy of Taylorsville; two brothers, Fred Fox and wife Madeline, and Ricky Fox and wife Carol; and a sister, Patricia Watson and husband Alan, all of Taylorsville.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 6, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Wayside Baptist Church in Taylorsville. A memorial service to celebrate her life will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Sammy Kiser officiating. Inurnment will be with the family.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of Alexander County at 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.