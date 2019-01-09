HELP WANTED

************

FULL TIME, must have NCDL, modular home service person wanted; also interior trim out with some sheet rock experience wanted, shingle and vinyl siding installers needed, will train, also openings for weekend workers. Call 828-758-0694 between 10 am and 4 pm.

************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

************

NEW PAYSCALE – Freightmaster has increased our per mile driver pay: Now hiring full time and part time drivers, 99% one stop, no touch freight. Home weekends. Two years experience required. Call 1-800-438-1020 to arrange an interview or apply in person M-F, 10-5, at our Hiddenite, NC Terminal.

************

PART-TIME – Office Assistant/bookkeeper with some computer work 9-1, M-F. Hours will increase once trained. Call 828-320-6609.

************

Freightmaster, Hiddenite, NC, has an opening for a LOCAL/SHORTHAUL driver. Two years experience required. Call 632-8511, 10-5 to arrange an interview.

************

Tractor trailer service and maintenance position available at FREIGHTMASTER, Taylorsville, NC. Call 828-632-8511 to arrange an interview.