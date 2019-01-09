Mildred Hines Fox, of Sulphur Springs Road, Hiddenite, passed away January 9, 2019. Mrs. Ethel Mildred Hines Fox was 99 years of age.

Mrs. Fox was born October 20, 1919, in Alexander County, daughter of the late Samuel William Hines and Hattie Linda Fox. She attended Hiddenite High School. She worked at Beauty Maid Mills and Craftmasters, until retiring and baby sitting in her home.

Mildred also enjoyed sewing, mowing, raking leaves, picking cotton, and growing roses. She was a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Fred T. Fox; sons, Jerry Fox and Raeford Fox; brothers, Grady Hines, Crin Hines, Roy Hines, Jack Hines, and Bill Hines; and sisters, Bell H. Fraizer, Larena H. Henshaw, Hazel H. Green, and Helen H. Burch.

Those left to cherish her memory include three daughters, Barbara (Fred) Stocks, Betty F. Lowman, and Yvonne (Bill) Lackey; a son, William T. “Bud” (Jill) Fox; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 12, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, January 13, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Steve Parks and Rev. Mitch King officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sulphur Springs Baptist Church Building Fund or Sulphur Springs Baptist Church Cemetery Fund at 116 Patterson Rd, Hiddenite, NC 28636; or to Medi-Home Hospice at 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 100B, Boone, NC 28607.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

