P&Z board shoots down proposed gun range

By MICAH HENRY

A proposed shooting range on Teague Town Road has hit with opposition from the local zoning board. However, the matter must still be heard at the February meeting of the Alexander County Board of Commisioners.

On Thursday, January 10, 2019, at Alexander Central Auditorium, the Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission held a public

hearing to consider Conditional Use Permit 18-2. The application is for approximately 68 acres of property owned by Hal Hefner and is located on Teague Town Road (specifically Parcel ID# 0002994).

Applicant, Landon Ferguson, is requesting a Conditional Use Permit to operate an outdoor shooting range on the property.

At the January 10 public hearing, approximately 30 residents spoke about the proposed land use, most speaking against the location. Many stated they were gun owners and wanted a shooting range, but disagreed with the Teague Town Road location as being too residential.

Of the nine member Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission, two members voted to recommend the conditional use permit, and seven voted against recommending it.

(Check back soon on this page, or see The Taylorsville Times print edition on January 16 for comments from the public hearing.)

Issue goes to County Commissioners Feb. 4

The recommendation made on Thursday, January 10, will go before the Alexander County Board of Commissioners at their February 4 meeting. At that meeting, there will also be a public hearing in which interested persons may speak. It will be held February 4, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. and the usual meeting place is CVCC Alexander Center for Education, Room 103 (main building).

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 6125 NC Hwy. 16 South, Taylorsville.

Ferguson told The Times following the January 10 meeting that he plans to continue researching shooting ranges and will travel to such sites in the region to observe their noise-dampening methods.