Thurmon A. Teague, 69, of College Road, Ext., Taylorsville, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care in Lenoir.

Mr. Teague was born July 7, 1949, in Alexander County, the son of the late Raeford Teague and Sadie Horton Teague.

The Home-Going Celebration will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at Liberty Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Ardeal Roseboro as Eulogist, Rev. William Little officiating, and assisted by Rev. Sterling Howard and Rev. Kevin Ussery. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be made to: www.adamsfunerals.com.