Clara Jane Daniels, 84, passed away Friday, January 11, 2019 following an extended period of declining health.

She was born June 13, 1934, in Alexander County, to the late Silas Lex Daniels and Lona Bentley Daniels.

Clara graduated from Taylorsville High School in 1953. In the 70’s and early 80’s she managed Lake Service Drive-In, Bethlehem, then at Alexvale Furniture, and last at First Choice in Hiddenite, until she retired in 2007.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Silver Dean Daniels.

Clara is survived by her life-long companion, Ray Barnes from Hiddenite; several nieces and nephews, Michael Daniels of Taylorsville, Tammy Smith of Taylorsville, Dana Chatham of Bethlehem, and Michelle Daniels of Lime Stone, Tennessee, of whom she loved like they were her own children; also Rochelle Moose, Jamie Sutterfield, Jimmy Moose, Randy Moose, and Greg Daniels; two brothers, Odas Daniels of Taylorsville, and James Daniels of Bethlehem; and a sister, Marcelee Moose of Bethlehem.

A memorial service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., Monday, January 14, 2019 at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. prior to the service. Rev. Mike Barber will officiate.

