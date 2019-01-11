Dorothy Mecimore Bebber, 83, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, January 11, 2019 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Dorothy was born on Friday, January 3, 1936, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Gus Mecimore and Sallie Goble Mecimore.

Dorothy was employed as the secretary office manager for 60 years with Adams Funeral Home. She was a truly loyal, efficient, and dedicated employee. She will be greatly missed by Adams Funeral Home and many others from the community.

Dorothy was a member of Three Forks Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading and gardening. She loved to cook. Dorothy was well known for her chicken pie and persimmon pudding.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Little Bebber; sister, Corrine Mecimore; and brother, Wilburn Reid Mecimore.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include a daughter, Glenna Yoder and husband Easton; a son, Terry Bebber, all of Newton; a brother, Willard Mecimore of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Skylar Brock Yoder and Adison Adair Yoder, both of Newton; a niece, Valeria Gaines and husband David of Taylorsville; and a nephew, Ronald Mecimore and wife Martha of Taylorsville.

The funeral service will be at 3 p.m., Monday, January 14, 2019 at Three Forks Baptist Church. Dr. Carson Moseley will be officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to: Three Forks Baptist Church, 4685 Three Forks Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

