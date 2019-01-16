Alexander, Iredell now in 32nd prosecutorial district

Superior Court Judge Lori Hamilton administers the oath of office to District Attorney Sarah Kirkman Tuesday, January 15, 2019, in Iredell County Superior Court as Kirkman’s Administrative Assistant, Jamie Whitley, holds the Bible. Kirkman was re-sworn because the N.C. Legislature renumbered the Prosecutorial districts. Former District 22A, which includes Iredell and Alexander counties, is now District 32.

Above, Superior Court Judge Lori Hamilton swears in Kirkman’s assistant district attorneys. Pictured from left to right are: (front row) Reagan Hill, Crystal Beale, Elizabeth Floyd, Chris Cleaveland, Carrie Nitzu, Regina Mahoney and Sarah Kirkman, (back row) Courtney Marlowe, Ben Faulkenberry, Scott Cranford, Josh Green, and Josh Whaley.