Lawrence Peter Patnaude, 75, of Taylorsville, passed away quietly with his family at his bedside on Thursday, January 17, 2019.

Born October 11, 1943, in Keene, New Hampshire, he was the son of the late Ralph Patnaude and Marie Provencher Patnaude.

His fondest childhood memory was growing up with eight brothers and two sisters. His proudest career accomplishment was being a volunteer fireman for 36 years in Keene, New Hampshire, North Las Vegas, Nevada, and Bethlehem. He was voted Fireman of the Year with the Bethlehem Fire Dept.

He loved traveling, camping, driving trucks, and listening to music, especially anything by Loretta Lynn. He ended his career as a roofer with Bowman Roofing Co. in Hickory.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Henry, Donald, Richard, Raymond, Paul, Louis and infant John Patnaude.

Those left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 53 years, Geraldine Shearer Patnaude of the home; daughter, Jennifer Lynn Patnaude; son, Russell Lawrence Patnaude and wife Cindy; grandchildren, Tobin Patnaude, Justin Patnaude, Dallas Bell, Shana Weaver, Alyssa Patnaude, and Ousten Trey Denico; great-granddaughter, Ava Grace; brother, George Patnaude; and sisters, Shirley Potter and Patricia Walker.

A celebration of his life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, January 21, 2019 at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 130 39th Ave Pl NW, Hickory, with Father Tryggvi officiating. The family will receive family and friends from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 20, 2019 at Drum Funeral Home, 940 29th Ave NE, Hickory.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 130 39th Ave Pl. NW, Hickory, NC 28601; or St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be sent to the Patnaude Family at www.drumfh-hickory.com.

The Patnaude Family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home, Hickory.