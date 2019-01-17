Linda Sue Crouch Dean, 79, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Carolina Caring.

She was born on November 22, 1939, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late James Roy and Anna Belle Chapman Crouch. During her career, she worked as a sewer for Carolina Glove. Linda loved her dogs and taking trips to the beach.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Robert Edmond Dean, four sisters, and five brothers.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Phillip Fox; granddaughter, Danielle Gourley and husband David; and great-grandchildren, Lukas and Avery Gourley, all of Taylorsville.

Private graveside services will be conducted.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Alexander County Animal Services at 116 Waggin Trail, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

