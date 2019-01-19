Wayne Gibson Clanton, 70, passed away Saturday, January 19, 2019, at Rosewood Assisted Living Center, in Harmony, where he had been a resident since May of 2016.

He was born at home on Tobacco Farm Road, near the Alexander-Iredell County Line, on December 15, 1948 and was the son of the late Fred and Thelma Millsaps Clanton.

Mr. Clanton was a lifelong resident of that community and a hard-working, self-employed farmer. He most enjoyed growing tobacco and beef cattle. He was a dedicated member of Rocky Hill Baptist Church and enjoyed singing. In the past, he and his parents sang in a Gospel quartet. Until his health failed, he was also active in visiting with the “shut-ins.”

Although he had no immediate family surviving, he leaves behind many cousins and numerous friends who will cherish his memory, to include his special long-time friend, Harry McLain.

The visitation and viewing will be from 6-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 23, at Rocky Hill Baptist Church. The Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at the church at 3:00 p.m., Thursday with Rev. Joey Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery, where he will be laid to rest near his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered to the church building fund.

Arrangements are under the direction of Reavis Funeral Home of Statesville. Online condolences may be posted at www.reavisfhstatesville.com.