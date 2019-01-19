On Saturday, January 19, 2019 the Heavenly dispatcher, God himself, gave Willis Samuel “Bill” Sadberry his final earthly call to come home to heaven from Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

Bill was born on April 16, 1963, in La Chapelle-Saint Mesmin, Loiret, France, to the late Samuel Leo Sadberry and Ruth Blackburn Sadberry. Following his father’s retirement from the US Army, the Sadberry Family resided in Wilkes County.

He was an Eagle Scout, and graduated from East Wilkes High School in 1981. He served honorably in the US Army from 1981-1985.

He received his Emergency Medical Technician and Paramedic License, his Associate Degree in Applied Science in Emergency Medicine from CVCC, and was in the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics.

He worked for Emergency Medical Services in Alexander County, Burke County, and retired from Catawba County in 2017. He volunteered with Triple Community Fire Department for 15 years. He had worked for Rural King for the past year.

He was a member of First Assembly of God in Morganton. Willis had a servant’s heart and was always quick to help his fellow man and leave the world a better place than he found it.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Wendell Curtis Sadberry.

He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 22 years, Sally Carswell Sadberry, and his son, Samuel Ray Sadberry, both of the home; a brother, Wallis Sadberry of Elkin; his mother-in-law, Rachel Powell Carswell of Morganton; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Allan and Suzanne Apperson of Morganton; a niece, Lilly Jin Apperson of Morganton; and numerous cousins and countless friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, January 24, 2019 at First Assembly of God, in Morganton, with Rev. John White and Rev. Freddie Lindsey officiating. Interment will follow at Burke Memorial Park with military honors conducted by the N.C. National Guard and the Caldwell County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese, where the body will remain until placed in the church 30 minutes prior to the funeral hour.

Active Pallbearers will include: Josh Davis, Jesse Edwards, Greg Johnson, J.T. Bell, Joe Dennis, Josh Reece, J.J. Tindall, Dean Lackey, and Josh Johns.

Honorary Pallbearers will be: Allan Apperson, Shane Buchanan, Quentin Lail, Lyle Powell, Buddy Bryant, Mike Howard, members of Triple Community Fire Department, and members of Emergency Services.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Assembly of God, World Missions, 1955 US 70 East, Morganton, NC 28655; or Triple Community Fire Department, 505 Mountain View Drive, Morganton, NC 28655; or Paramedic Program of CVCC, 2550 US Hwy 70 SE, Hickory, NC 28601.

