David Lee Dales, 52, of Raintree Park Road, Hiddenite, passed away Sunday, January 20, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Mr. Dales was born March 10, 1966, in Buchanan County, Virginia, the son of the late Luther Bural Dales and Jonnie Mae Johnson Dales.

He had worked as a diesel mechanic for Freightmaster in Hiddenite for 25 years, and just recently opened his own garage business. He was of the Holiness faith. Working on big trucks was his life. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, especially the grandchildren.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Dales.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 31 years, Vickie Dales; three sons, Christopher Lee Dales, Justin Shawn Dales, and Joseph Patrick Dales, all of Hiddenite; two grandchildren, Jayden Shawn Dales and Landon Christopher Dales; five sisters, Kathy Chafins and husband Tim of Swords Creek, Virginia, Rebecca McClanahan and husband Steve of Hiddenite, Stella Dales of Raven, Virginia, Mary Meadows and husband Doug of Paintlick, Virginia, and Linda Lester and husband Ronnie of Richlands, Virginia; a brother, Sidney Dales and wife Lisa of Lenoir; very special friends, Helen and Dean Gentry, Barry, Terry, Bob and Charlie Johnson, Paige and Chris Millers, Randy Sweet, Norman Howell, Lynn “Smily” Warren, and all of his trucker friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

