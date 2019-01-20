Dennis Dean Miller, 59, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, January 20, 2019 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

He was born on April 24, 1959, in Minnesota, the son of the late Ned Devon and Leona Schroder Miller. Dennis worked for Bowman Roofing and had a special talent in construction and teaching others.

He loved to cook for people and would help anyone, taking them in and giving them a place to stay. Dennis was of the Baptist faith and one of the most honest men. He had a contagious smile and was always joking. Dennis also loved to go fishing and trapping.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Devon Miller, and sister, Ruth Ann Sweeney.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Gail Miller of the home; son, Dustin Miller of Catawba; daughter, Megan Miller of Denver; grandchildren, Bella and Jamison Cole Lineberger; brother, Timothy Miller and wife Rena of Stony Point; sister, Susie Sweeter of Wilkes; ex-wife, Jill Miller, and ex-father-in-law, Doyle Porter, of Sunset Beach; his extended family (who was like a son to him), Earl Thomas of Virginia; Earl’s children, Taylor Harrell and husband Bryan of Conover; and Earl’s grandchildren, Lydia and Truly Harrell, all of Conover.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. in the chapel at Alexander Funeral Service with Rev. Gary Jennings officiating. Inurnment will be with the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.