John D. Quillen, 85, of Fox Mountain Road, Hiddenite, passed away Sunday, January 20, 2019 at his residence.

Mr. Quillen was born January 5, 1934, in Russellville, Alabama, the son of the late Hubert Quillen and Willie Mae Montgomery Quillen.

He had worked in citrus processing for many years and was a member of Christ Gospel Church in Taylorsville. He was very faithful to the church. He loved to serve the Lord and loved his family dearly, and prayed on his knees for them on a daily basis. John loved to build birdhouses, fish, and garden, he especially enjoyed growing his prize tomatoes.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Louise Quillen; a grandchild, Preston; step-son, David Gaskin; three sisters, Gertrude Lawson, Betty Jean May, and Zammer Mae Quillen; and a brother, Clayton Quillen.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of almost 19 years, Evelyn Gaskin Quillen; four daughters, Carolyn Reaves of Florida, Helen Holloway of Florida, Gail Ingram of Georgia, and Martha Crouse of Florida; son, John Quillen of Florida; step-daughter, Jana Baker and husband Brian of North Carolina; step-son, Marty Gaskin of North Carolina; 20 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; two sisters, Martha Sue Wayman and Shirley Ann Sharp, both of Rockford, Illinois; and three brothers, Jerry Quillen and wife Linda of Moulton, Alabama, Terrell Quillen of Rockford, Illinois, and Herbert Quillen of Decatur, Alabama.

The funeral service will be held at 5 p.m., Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel in Taylorsville. Rev. Elaine Clontz and Rev. Don DeGrate will officiate. Burial will be at Dade City Cemetery at a later date. Also, a service will be held at Hodges Funeral Home in Florida at a later date. The family will receive friends from 4 -5 p.m., Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home in Taylorsville.

Memorials may be made to: loveachild.com, Missionary Ministry to Haiti, Bobby and Sherry Burnette, Missionaries, 12411 Commerce Lakes Drive, Ft. Myers, FL 33913.

