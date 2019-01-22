Freezing rain prompts school closure Jan. 23

Alexander County Schools will be closed January 23, 2019, with optional teacher workday. Staff may report at 11:00 a.m., due to freezing rain and slippery road conditions, according to Dr. Alisha Cloer, the school system’s Human Resources and Auxiliary Services Director.

Alexander Rescue Squad stated on Twitter on Jan. 23, 2019, that “The roadways in @alexandercounty are very slick. There have already been multiple accidents reported this morning. Please use caution and avoid being on the roads if you can!”

National Weather Service FORECAST:

Tuesday night: A chance of freezing rain, mainly after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 29. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: Freezing rain likely before 10am, then rain or freezing rain likely between 10am and 11am, then rain likely after 11am. Patchy fog after 10am. Patchy freezing fog between 8am and 10am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 44. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no ice accumulation expected.

Wednesday night: Showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Patchy fog before 8pm. Low around 42. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 48. Light west northwest wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West northwest wind around 6 mph.