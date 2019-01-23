************

COPY PAPER: Letter, legal, ledger or cut to your specifications. White and color bond paper, index and cover weight, trespass notices, envelopes. The Taylorsville Times. Phone 632-2532.

USED TIRES FOR SALE – We have a large selection of sizes to fit most cars in stock. CHILDERS USED TIRES, Wilkesboro Hwy. Phone 828-632-3870 or 612-0917.

H & T Logging – (828) 244-7410 – 2 ton truckload of Pole Wood – seasoned and dry, $200.

Happy Jack ® Liquivict2x ®: recognized safe & effective by U.S. CVM against hook & round worms in dogs. Rogers Mill – 828-632-3052 (www.kennelvax.com)