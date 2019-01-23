Hilda Rose Houston Travis Isenhour, 85, of Newton, passed away on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at Brockford Inn Assisted Living in Granite Falls.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton with Dr. Ed Yount officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory in Newton is serving the Travis/ Isenhour Family.