School board District 4 vacancy: applications due Feb. 8

The Alexander County Board of Education has a vacancy and is accepting letters of interest for residents in School District 4 (Millers, Sharpes, Gwaltney, and Sugar Loaf townships) until February 8, 2019.

Interested applicants should verify their home address with the Alexander County Board of Elections, and submit a letter of interest and resume to: David Odom, Chairman, Alexander Board of Education, 700 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.