Hit and run motorist strikes house



The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information in relation to a vehicle that struck a residence on Piney Grove Road, in Taylorsville, around 5:30 a.m. on the morning of Wednesday, January 23, 2019.

The homeowner was awakened when the vehicle struck the front of his residence, doing significant damage. The suspect vehicle fled the scene but left several parts behind.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 1989 or newer Toyota pickup, possibly a 4 wheel drive, silver in color with extensive front end damage.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Alexander County Crime Stoppers at 828-632-8555, or the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office at 828-632-2911. A reward for information is being offered.