Cougars Split Varsity Contests with Warriors

ACHS Men rebound, snap two-game skid

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

The Alexander Central Varsity Cougar Basketball Teams split a pair of contests against the West Caldwell Warriors on Friday evening, January 25, in Gamewell.

The Lady Cougars dropped a 69-57 decision against the West Caldwell Lady Warriors in the varsity opener on Friday.

West’s Jaleah Battle poured in a game-high 30 points to pace the winners. For Alexander, Teagan Pennell hit five of nine three pointers and finished with 17 points. Sydney Sharpe and Lanie Hammer added 13 points each for the Cougars, which slipped to 1-16 on the season and 0-7 in NWC games.

In the varsity men’s contest, ACHS scored the first 10 points of the game and posted a 57-49 win over the West Caldwell Varsity Warriors.

The win upped Alexander’s record to 12-5 overall and 5-2 in conference games. The victory also snapped a two-game league losing streak for Alexander.

Jem Lowrance hit six of eight shots from the floor and finished with 22 points to lead the Cougars. Zach Wooten added 14 points for ACHS in the win.

For West Caldwell, Javon Elleby netted a team-high 21 points.

In Friday’s junior varsity action, ACHS edged the West JV squad 37-35 for the young Cougars’ second straight win. Luke Johnson scored 14 points for the JV Cougars as they improved to 6-8 on the season.

VARSITY WOMEN

WEST CALDWELL 69, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 57

ALEXANDER CENTRAL (1-16 (0-7))

Teagan Pennell 6-12 0-1 17; Sydney Sharpe 4-11 3-5 13; Lanie Hammer 4-10 2-3

13; Nikki Hagy 2-3 1-1 5; Gracie Harrington 1-11 1-4 3; Jennifer Kidd 1-1

0-0 2; Karly Fairchild 1-2 0-0 2; Malorie Glenn 0-3 1-2 1; Ivy Fortner 0-0

1-4 1; Jordan Black 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 9-20 57.

WEST CALDWELL (7-9 (3-5))

Jaleah Battle 10-23 9-15 30; Eboni Johnson 7-20 3-7 17; Cam Crisp 4-10 6-10

15; Amity Eldreth 2-4 0-2 4; Ariel McMasters 0-1 1-4 1; Alexis Burch 0-2 0-0

0; Alyssa McMasters 0-0 0-0 0; Heaven Ruff 0-3 0-0 0; Kayla Mathes 0-1 0-0

0. Totals 23-64 19-38 67.

Alexander Central…………. 11 12 16 18 – 57

West Caldwell…………….. 15 17 13 24 – 69

3-point goals–Alexander Central 10-22 (Teagan Pennell 5-9; Lanie Hammer

3-7; Sydney Sharpe 2-6), West Caldwell 2-8 (Jaleah Battle 1-5; Cam Crisp

1-1; Alexis Burch 0-1; Kayla Mathes 0-1). Fouled out–Alexander

Central-Lanie Hammer; Nikki Hagy; Gracie Harrington; Jordan Black, West

Caldwell-None. Rebounds–Alexander Central 44 (Nikki Hagy 8), West Caldwell

48 (Eboni Johnson 12). Assists–Alexander Central 17 (Sydney Sharpe 4), West

Caldwell 16 (Heaven Ruff 5). Total fouls–Alexander Central 28, West

Caldwell 18. Technical fouls–Alexander Central-None, West Caldwell-None.

A-459

* – points scored by the other team (wrong basket)

VARSITY MEN