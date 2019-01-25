Cougars Split Varsity Contests with Warriors
ACHS Men rebound, snap two-game skid
By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.
The Alexander Central Varsity Cougar Basketball Teams split a pair of contests against the West Caldwell Warriors on Friday evening, January 25, in Gamewell.
The Lady Cougars dropped a 69-57 decision against the West Caldwell Lady Warriors in the varsity opener on Friday.
West’s Jaleah Battle poured in a game-high 30 points to pace the winners. For Alexander, Teagan Pennell hit five of nine three pointers and finished with 17 points. Sydney Sharpe and Lanie Hammer added 13 points each for the Cougars, which slipped to 1-16 on the season and 0-7 in NWC games.
In the varsity men’s contest, ACHS scored the first 10 points of the game and posted a 57-49 win over the West Caldwell Varsity Warriors.
The win upped Alexander’s record to 12-5 overall and 5-2 in conference games. The victory also snapped a two-game league losing streak for Alexander.
Jem Lowrance hit six of eight shots from the floor and finished with 22 points to lead the Cougars. Zach Wooten added 14 points for ACHS in the win.
For West Caldwell, Javon Elleby netted a team-high 21 points.
In Friday’s junior varsity action, ACHS edged the West JV squad 37-35 for the young Cougars’ second straight win. Luke Johnson scored 14 points for the JV Cougars as they improved to 6-8 on the season.
Teagan Pennell 6-12 0-1 17; Sydney Sharpe 4-11 3-5 13; Lanie Hammer 4-10 2-3
13; Nikki Hagy 2-3 1-1 5; Gracie Harrington 1-11 1-4 3; Jennifer Kidd 1-1
0-0 2; Karly Fairchild 1-2 0-0 2; Malorie Glenn 0-3 1-2 1; Ivy Fortner 0-0
1-4 1; Jordan Black 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 9-20 57.
Jaleah Battle 10-23 9-15 30; Eboni Johnson 7-20 3-7 17; Cam Crisp 4-10 6-10
15; Amity Eldreth 2-4 0-2 4; Ariel McMasters 0-1 1-4 1; Alexis Burch 0-2 0-0
0; Alyssa McMasters 0-0 0-0 0; Heaven Ruff 0-3 0-0 0; Kayla Mathes 0-1 0-0
0. Totals 23-64 19-38 67.
West Caldwell…………….. 15 17 13 24 – 69
3-7; Sydney Sharpe 2-6), West Caldwell 2-8 (Jaleah Battle 1-5; Cam Crisp
1-1; Alexis Burch 0-1; Kayla Mathes 0-1). Fouled out–Alexander
Central-Lanie Hammer; Nikki Hagy; Gracie Harrington; Jordan Black, West
Caldwell-None. Rebounds–Alexander Central 44 (Nikki Hagy 8), West Caldwell
48 (Eboni Johnson 12). Assists–Alexander Central 17 (Sydney Sharpe 4), West
Caldwell 16 (Heaven Ruff 5). Total fouls–Alexander Central 28, West
Caldwell 18. Technical fouls–Alexander Central-None, West Caldwell-None.
A-459
* – points scored by the other team (wrong basket)
Jem Lowrance 6-8 7-8 22; Zach Wooten 4-5 5-10 14; Maddox Kerley 3-4 1-2 7;
Dalton Stikeleather 2-4 0-0 5; Evan Presnell 1-7 0-1 3; Dawson Elder 1-1 1-2
3; Lucas Walker 0-2 2-2 2; Jamison Benfield 0-0 1-4 1; Lyndon Strickland 0-0
0-2 0. Totals 17-31 17-31 57.
Javon Elleby 7-18 5-8 21; Anthony Ibell 3-5 2-2 10; Holden Triplett 1-2 7-12
9; Hunter Baker 2-4 2-2 6; Trent Ford 1-4 0-2 3; Colby Turnmire 0-1 0-0 0;
Michael Marley 0-2 0-0 0; Karson Dilkevton 0-0 0-0 0; Jaiden Harper 0-0 0-0
0. Totals 14-36 16-26 49.
West Caldwell…………….. 2 19 11 17 – 49
1-2; Zach Wooten 1-2; Evan Presnell 1-3; Lucas Walker 0-2), West Caldwell
5-22 (Anthony Ibell 2-4; Javon Elleby 2-11; Trent Ford 1-3; Colby Turnmire
0-1; Michael Marley 0-2; Hunter Baker 0-1). Fouled out–Alexander
Central-Maddox Kerley, West Caldwell-Hunter Baker; Anthony Ibell.
Rebounds–Alexander Central 23 (Maddox Kerley 5), West Caldwell 25 (Trent
Ford 5; Holden Triplett 5). Assists–Alexander Central 13 (Evan Presnell 4;
Dalton Stikeleather 4), West Caldwell 8 (Anthony Ibell 3; Hunter Baker 3).
Total fouls–Alexander Central 19, West Caldwell 24. Technical
fouls–Alexander Central-None, West Caldwell-None. A-459