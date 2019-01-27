Marie Watson Braswell, 85, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, January 27, 2019 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Born August 13, 1933, in Caldwell County, Marie was a daughter of the late Clyde and Edith Jenkins Watson. Marie loved the outdoors. She enjoyed working with flowers in her garden and bird watching.

Marie spent more than 40 years in the furniture industry. Prior to her hearing loss, she attended First Baptist Church of Hudson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Hayes, and three siblings.

Survivors include her children, Kimberly Greene (husband Russell), Richard Jones Hayes, Jr., and Pamela Marie Anderson (husband Andrew); and Draven Watson. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, and other relatives.

A celebration of Marie’s life will be held on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Service with Preacher Bradley Daniels officiating. Interment will follow the service at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Lenoir. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Memorials can be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralservice.com.

Evans Funeral Service and Crematory of Lenoir is serving the Braswell Family.