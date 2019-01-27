Patricia Diane Osbarn Anthony, 60, of Taylorsville, passed away at Gordon Hospice House on Sunday, January 27, 2019.

Patricia was born December 30, 1958, in Greenville, Mississippi, to the late Grady Osbarn, stepmother, Marry Lee Osbarn, and her mother, Annie Sue Simpson Osbarn, who passed away when Patricia was a child. Patricia was a homemaker, and she was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Wolf, and a granddaughter, Savannah Andolina.

Patricia is survived by two daughters, April Anthony of Pembroke, and Tiffany Anthony of Taylorsville; three sisters, Brenda Osbarn, Jeannie Cox, and Angela Morgan; six grandchildren, Sabastian Andolona, Trent Andolina, Vincent Andolina (JR.), Cheyenne Brewington, Channing Brewington, and Carmen Brewington; and three great-grandchildren, Rylan Locklear, Leighonna Napier Rodrigues, and Jaylee Maria Camarillo.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Eulogy will be presented be by the family. Visitation will be 1:00 – 1:45 p.m., before the service, at The Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at a later date.

