Gary Emmett Utz, 74, of Hiddenite, passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at the Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

He was born on January 11, 1944, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Carl Emmett Utz and Laura Ellen Utz. He was a retired minister of the United Methodist Church.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.