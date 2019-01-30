HELP WANTED

************

FULL TIME, must have NCDL, modular home service person wanted; also interior trim out with some sheet rock experience wanted, shingle and vinyl siding installers needed, will train, also openings for weekend workers. Call 828-758-0694 between 10 am and 4 pm.

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

Insurance office is looking for Friendly, Detail Oriented Office Assistant. Must be courteous, professional, good communication. Duties include: General office support, filing, answering phones, returning calls, and some data entry. Mon-Thurs 10:00 am – 5:00 pm, $20.00/hr. to start. Email resume for review to tylerhoffman888@yahoo.com.