LEGAL NOTICES

Notice of Sale

Pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, I will conduct a COMMISSIONER’S SALE of 6408 NC Highway 90 E, Hiddenite, NC 28636. In execution of a certain deed of trust by Maxine I. Sharpe and Ralph Sharpe recorded January 7, 2005, in the Official Records for the Register of Deeds for Alexander County, North Carolina, at Book 477 Page 390, and the Assignment in favor of the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development recorded in the Official Records for the Register of Deeds for Alexander County, North Carolina on October 22, 2012 at Book 560, Page 339, default having occurred in the payment of the Note thereby secured and at the request of the holder, the undersigned Foreclosure Commissioner will offer for sale at public auction on the courthouse steps in front of the building housing the Alexander County Courthouse located at 29 W. Main Avenue, Taylorsville, NC 28681 on February 11, 2019, at 3:00 P.M., the property described in said deed of trust, located at the above address, with improvements thereon and more particularly described as follows: 6408 NC HWY 90 E, for which a further description is attached to the deed of trust in this case.

TERMS OF SALE: Neither the FORECLOSURE COMMISSIONER nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust will deliver possession of the property to the successful bidder. The purchaser at the sale will be required to pay all closing costs. Real estate taxes, water/sewer fees and other public charges will be prorated as of the date of sale. The risk of loss or damage to the property passes to the purchaser immediately upon the conclusion of the sale. Terms: A bidder’s deposit of ten percent (10%) of the sale price in the form of certified funds payable to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and must be present at the time of sale. Foreclosure Commissioner shall have no duty to obtain possession for purchaser. The property and the improvements thereon will be sold “AS IS” and without representation or warranties of any kind. The sale is subject to all liens, encumbrances, conditions, easements and restrictions, if any, superior to the mentioned deed of trust and lawfully affecting the property. Sale is subject to post-sale confirmation that the borrower did not file for protection under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code prior to the sale, as well as to post-sale confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the loan servicer including, but not limited to, determination of whether the borrower(s) reinstated or paid off the loan prior to the sale. In any such event, the sale shall be null and void, and the Purchaser’s sole remedy, in law or equity, shall be the return of the Purchaser’s deposit without interest. Additional terms to be announced at the sale. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant. Anderson Law, Foreclosure Commissioner, 2492 N. Landing Rd, Ste 104, Virginia Beach, VA 23456, 757-301-3636 Tel, 757-301-3640 Fax.

feb6-19c

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

ALEXANDER COUNTY

18 SP 103

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in that certain deed of trust executed by THOMAS J. FINCANNON AND LEAH H. FINCANNON dated August 1, 2013, to BB&T COLLATERAL SERVICE CORPORATION, Trustee for BRANCH BANKING AND TRUST COMPANY, recorded in Book 567, Page 1687, ALEXANDER County Registry; default having been made in payment of the indebtedness thereby secured; and the necessary findings to permit foreclosure having been made by the Clerk of Superior Court of ALEXANDER County, North Carolina; the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash, the property conveyed in said deed of trust, the same lying and being in the County of ALEXANDER and State of North Carolina, and more particularly described as follows:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in Wittenburg Township, Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

Beginning on an iron, said point being the Northwest corner of the properties of LAWRENCE BRANTON as described in Book 167, Page 557; thence running with the Branton Line, North 49 deg. 54 min. West 667.9 feet to an iron in the Mclain line; thence with the Mclain line, south 2 deg. 14 min. 543.5 feet to a point north of state road no. 1469; thence crossing said road, south 70 deg. 10 min. east 540 feet to an iron, the old school house corner, thence crossing state road no. 1469, north 3 deg. 0 min. east 300 feet to the point of beginning, containing 5 acres, more or less.

This being the same property conveyed to THOMAS JACOB FINCANNON, dated 04/18/2011 and recorded in Book 548, Page 51, in the ALEXANDER County Recorders Office.

PARCEL NO. 0011671, Address: 229 CHARLIE LACKEY RD, HIDDENITE, NC

PROPERTY ADDRESS/LOCATION: 229 Charlie Lackey Hiddenite NC 28636

DATE OF SALE: February 5, 2019

TIME OF SALE: 10:30 A.M.

LOCATION OF SALE: ALEXANDER County Courthouse

RECORD OWNER(S): Thomas Jacob Fincannon

TERMS OF THE SALE:

(1). This sale will be made subject to: (a) all prior liens, encumbrances, easements, right-of-ways, restrictive covenants or other restrictions of record affecting the property; (b) property taxes and assessments for the year in which the sale occurs, as well as any prior years; (c) federal tax liens with respect to which proper notice was not given to the Internal Revenue Service; and (d) federal tax liens to which proper notice was given to the Internal Revenue Service and to which the right of redemption applies.

(2) The property is being sold “as is”. Neither the beneficiary of the deed of trust, nor the undersigned Substitute Trustee, makes any warranties or representations concerning the property, including but not limited to, the physical or environmental condition of the property. Further, the undersigned Substitute Trustee makes no title warranties with respect to the title to the property.

(3) The highest bidder will be responsible for the payment of revenue stamps payable to the Register of Deeds and any final court and/or auditing fees payable to the Clerk of Superior Court which are assessed on the high bid resulting from this foreclosure sale.

(4) At the time of the sale, the highest bidder will be required to make a cash deposit of five percent (5%) of the bid, or $750.00, whichever is greater, with the remaining balance of the bid amount to be paid on the day following the expiration of the applicable ten (10) day upset bid period.

(5) Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving this Notice of Foreclosure Sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this Notice of Foreclosure Sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

(6) An order for possession of the property being sold may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. §45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession, by the Clerk of Superior Court of the county in which the property is sold.

(7) If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Mortgagee’s attorney, or the Substitute Trustee.

This the 11th day of January, 2019.

SMITH DEBNAM NARRON DRAKE SAINTSING & MYERS, L.L.P.

Jeff D. Rogers, Substitute Trustee

P. O. Box 26268

Raleigh, NC 27611-6268

(919) 250-2000

Fax: (919)250-2211

jan30-19c

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON REZONING CASE #19-1

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that on Monday, February 4, at 6 pm in Room 103 of the CVCC/Alexander Center the Alexander County Commissioners will hold a public hearing to consider Rezoning Application #19-1.

Rezoning Application #19-1 is for 3 parcels of land (approximately 3 acres total) owned by Stephen Tyler Brown (Specifically Parcel ID#s 003146, 003456, 0003376) The applicant is requesting a rezoning of the property from RA-20 (Residential) to H-C (Highway Commercial). The applicant plans to construct Mini-Storage units on the property.

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 6125 NC Hwy 16 South, Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Jon Pilkenton, Director of Planning and Development

jan30-19c

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT CASE #19-1

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that on Monday, February 4 at 6pm in Room 103 of the CVCC/Alexander Center the Alexander County Commissioners will hold a public hearing to consider Conditional Use Application #19-1.

CUP Application 19-1 is for approximately 68 acres of property owned by Hal Hefner and is located on Teague Town Rd. (Specifically Parcel ID# 0002994) The applicant Landon Ferguson is requesting a Conditional Use Permit to operate an outdoor shooting range with retail gun sales on the property.

This hearing will be conducted in a “quasi-judicial” manner, those persons wishing to speak must be sworn in by the County Clerk and must present factual information relative to the matter being discussed.

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 6125 NC Hwy 16 South, Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Jon Pilkenton, Director of Planning and Development

jan30-19c

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Helen Beatty Heafner, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of April, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 13th day of December, 2018.

ROBERT E. CAMPBELL

P.O. Box 32

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

feb13-19c

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Clara Jane Daniels, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of April, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of January, 2019.

TAMMY DANIELS SMITH

430 Ode Kerley Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

feb13-19p

ADMINISTRATOR’S CTA NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator CTA of the estate of Elwanda Hedrick Smith, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 16th day of April, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of January, 2019.

KELLY WAYNE SMITH

158 N. Thomas Lane

Stony Point, NC 28678

administrator

feb6-19p

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Lena Pauline Fox Deal, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 9th day of April, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of January, 2019.

SHARON DEAL

2333 All Healing Springs Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

jan30-19c