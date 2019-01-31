“A.K” John Allen Kennedy Jr., 50, of Stony Point, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019.

He was born September 27, 1968 to the late “John” Allen Kennedy Sr. and Jane Rector Fox (Sonny) of Stony Point.

A graduate of ACHS Class of 1986, he enjoyed playing baseball all during his school years. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church.

He worked in the furniture industry. He enjoyed playing softball, NASCAR, and his favorite drivers were Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Jr. He loved deer hunting and hanging out with friends. He was a kind and humble man.

A.K was preceded in death by his grandparents, Foy and Rachel Rector and Durard and Willy May Kennedy, and a special uncle, Butch Rector.

Including his mother, Jane R. Fox, those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Misha Kennedy; his wife, Crystal Kennedy; a brother, Chad; nephew, Chad Lee “C.J.” Kennedy Jr.; three nieces, Katlin, Kirstin and Lynnlie Kennedy; and many more family members and friends he dearly loved.

Funeral service will be conducted at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, February 3, 2019 at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel, Stony Point. Rev. Mitchell Rash will officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 2, 2019, 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Concord Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Kennedy Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.

Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family of A.K. John Allen Kennedy.