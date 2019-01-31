Hilda Jean Harmon Williams, 88, of Union Grove, took her journey to her eternal home on Thursday, January 31, 2019 to forever be with her Lord & Savior at Gordon Hospice House.

She was born on July 20, 1930, the daughter of the late Reid and Effie Holland Harmon. She had the joy of being able to stay at home and take care of her family as a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Hilda loved her church and was known for sending birthday cards to everyone at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Stony Point. As her hobbies, she enjoyed sewing, cooking, and working outside in her flowers.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Rebecca Leianne Williams; brothers, Jerve and Paul Harmon; and sister, Pauline Mitchell.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Benny Williams and wife Lilly, Charlie Williams and wife Suzanne, Eddie Williams and wife Diane, and Jean Redmond and husband Tony, all of Union Grove; eight grandchildren; a great-grandchild; sister, Ila Ford of Lexington; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Stony Point with Rev. Wesley Hammer and Rev. Bradley Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice of Iredell at 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625; or to Tabernacle Baptist Church at 191 Sipe Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.