Beulah “Bea” Mae Cashion, 92, of Stony Point, passed away February 1, 2019, at Valley Nursing Home.

Beulah was born September 20, 1926, in Abbington, Virginia, to the late William Redwin Able and Cora Donna Nickols.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Carlton Cashion; and two sisters, Irene Wood and Mary Kester.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Stony Point Baptist Church Cemetery.

