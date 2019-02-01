Times’ Super Bowl Party Contest Winners named



The Taylorsville Times Super Bowl Party Contest winners were drawn on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.

Garfield Teague, of Taylorsville, was the lucky Grand Prize winner. His prize includes two large one-topping pizzas from Village Inn Pizza in Taylorsville, a large family pack of barbeque from Apple City BBQ, 50 wings from PJ’s Bethlehem Seafood, and $25 gift certificate from Walmart.

Second Place winners were Patsy Robinson, of Taylorsville, and Lisa Harrington, of Hiddenite. Second Place prize includes a $25 gift certifcate from PJ’s Bethlehem Seafood.

The Times staff thanks all who took time to enter the 2019 Super Bowl Party Contest. A big thank you to our sponsors!