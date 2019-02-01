Washington named as Dream on 3 recipient

Excitement erupted during an assembly at Alexander Central High School (ACHS) on Thursday, January 31, 2019, as Daveion Washington was announced as a recipient of the Dream on 3 award. Dream on 3 is an organization whose mission is to make dreams come true for children who are differently-abled by creating experiences of joy and magic through the world of sports.

During the assembly, the Junior Dream on 3 team shared many reasons that Daveion is deserving of the award, which include his contagious smile and goodwill for all his fellow Cougars. Daveion greets students at the door each day with a fist bump and encouraging smile.

Daveion will experience a sports dream-come-true later this spring. There will be an assembly send-off as he leaves for his trip. The Junior Dream on 3 team will be helping raise money from our community for his experience. The team already has a wrestling tournament scheduled for March 30.

The program includes recruiting a Junior Dream team made up of students who show social responsibility, good character and leadership. The 12 students who make up the ACHS Dream Team are Abby DeJarnette, Brianna Abernathy, Tatiana Pierre, Savannah Shanley, Haley Wilson, Kasey Gilbert, Easton Rhoney, Maguire Hittle, Jai-Kwaun Tilley, Isaac Chapman, Colby Cockrell, and Lucas Walker.

If you or your business would like to be a part of this exciting opportunity through contributions and fundraisers, please contact the school at 828-632-7063.