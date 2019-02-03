Choucralla Emile Turki, 81, of Hickory, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at his residence.

He was born September 7, 1937, in Lebanon, to the late Emile and Rose Gabriel Turki. Choucralla was a member of ichurch in Hickory and retired as an owner/operator of International Textile Company. He enjoyed gardening, tennis, traveling, and watching the news.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mona Turqui Robehmed.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 59 years, Henriette Naffah Turki of the home; daughters, Nada Roberts and husband Michael of Hickory, Hiba ElHage and husband Lucien of Duncan, South Carolina, and Yara Lutz and husband Richard of Maplewood, New Jersey; brother, Joseph Turqui of Beit Chabab; and grandchildren, Chiara Jimenez, Danielle ElHage Mehta, Sharbel ElHage, Maya ElHage, Oliver Lutz, and Owen Lutz.

A memorial service to celebrate Choucralla’s life will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at ichuch in Hickory. Pastor Carlos Rodriguez will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: ichurch, 1704 Tate Blvd SE, Hickory, NC 28601; or Carolina Caring of Robinson Road, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Condolences may be sent to the Turki Family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com.

The Turki Family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover.