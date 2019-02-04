Rev. Horace McNeil Moree, 90, of Taylorville, passed away at his residence on Monday, February 4, 2019 following a period of declining health.

He was born on July 7, 1928, in Richmond County, to the late James Spencer and Jennie Sewell Moree.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by four brothers, Harold, Clayton, Carl and Glenn Moree; a sister, Blondie Crenshaw; and granddaughter, Caityln Price.

He was a graduate of Fruitland Baptist Bible Institute and served as pastor at West Corinth Baptist Church in Rowan County, Symrna and Macedonia Baptist in Alexander County, and Walnut Grove Baptist Church in Wilkes County during his long career as a Baptist minister. Following retirement, he served numerous interims including Mt. Hebron Baptist Church and Hiddenite Baptist Church.

Rev. Moree loved people and making them laugh and bringing smiles to their faces. He and his wife, Doris, could often be found at Bojangles or Wendy’s. When people would speak to him and say, “Preacher, you sure are looking good!”, his response would always be “I can’t help that!”

He enjoyed pitching horseshoes, shooting pool, playing checkers, and beating all the family in Rummy. His passions were serving his Lord, witnessing whenever he had the opportunity, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and most of all his beloved sweetheart and the love of his life, Doris.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-six years, Doris Linton Moree, along with two children, Steve Moree and wife Lynne of Wilkesboro, and Iva Moree and husband Rick Tysinger of Taylorsville. Grandchildren include: Patrick Moree and wife Taylor of Boone, Brandon Moree and companion Summer Martin of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Parks Price of York, Pennsylvania, and Erin Kilby and husband Ricky of Taylorsville. Two great-granddaughters will remember him, Lilyanne and Leighton Kilby, and new baby Moree in July.

He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving in Germany with the United States Army. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Taylorsville in retirement.

A special thanks to Hospice of Iredell County and caregivers, Crystal Craig and Tammy Icard.

Visitation will be held on Thursday evening, February 7, 2019, at Alexander Funeral Service in Taylorsville, from 6-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Taylorsville, at 3:00 p.m. The body will lie in state thirty minutes before the funeral hour. The Rev. Dan Redding Jr., the Rev. Stanley Frye, and the Rev. Mickey Moree will officiate.

Pallbearers are Parks Price, Patrick and Brandon Moree, Ricky Kilby, Wayne Morrow and Mike Absher.

Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery. Full military rites will be afforded by Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 84 and Post 6 of Hudson.

Memorials may be made to Gideons International, Taylorsville Camp, PO Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Caitlyn M. Price Memorial Scholarship Fund, First Citizen’s Bank, 90 West Main Avenue, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.