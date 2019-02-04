Shooting range application withdrawn, hearing cancelled

The Times has learned from Alexander County staff that Landon Ferguson has withdrawn the Conditional Use Permit application for a proposed outdoor shooting range/tactical training center on Teague Town Road. Therefore, the Alexander County Commissioners will not be holding the public hearing on the shooting range tonight (Monday, Feb. 4, 2019).

Jon Pilkenton, Director of Planning and Development for the county, stated that Ferguson intends to revise the site plan and reapply for a Conditional Use Permit at a later date.