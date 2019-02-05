Boot Ranch elevates Rhyne to Head Golf Professional Position

Stony Point Native takes over Fredricksburg Course management

Fredericksburg, TX – Boot Ranch, the exclusive private club community in the Texas Hill Country, has named Alex Rhyne as its head golf professional.



"It is a true honor to be selected as head golf professional at Boot Ranch," Rhyne said. "The membership is made up of dedicated golfers who not only are passionate about the game, but kind and helpful, with great energy." Rhyne, 24, joined the Boot Ranch team in March 2017 after graduating from Campbell University in Buies Creek, N.C., where he received a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and became a PGA Class A member through the school's Professional Golf Management program. During college Rhyne served internships at three golf clubs that included a six-month position at the prestigious Wade Hampton Golf Club in Cashiers, N.C. Rhyne began at Boot Ranch as assistant golf professional and quickly moved up the ranks, ultimately succeeding former head golf professional Emil Hale who became general manager at Boot Ranch last year.

“I look forward to continuing the high service standards and member programs we have established and creating fresh concepts for golf events and activities that will bring together all of our members and their families,” Rhyne said.

A native of Stony Point, N.C., Rhyne and wife Savannah – who he met in fifth grade – live in Fredericksburg with their infant son.

For more information visit www.BootRanch.com or call (830) 997-6200.

About Boot Ranch

Located near Fredericksburg in the heart of the Texas Hill Country, Boot Ranch is a 2,080-acre private club community designed for just 450 residences. In addition to golf, the community features a 55,000-square foot Clubhouse Village; the Ranch Club with pools, a pavilion and athletic courts; and the Lake Club with a swim beach, pavilion, treehouses and non-motorized watercraft. Other amenities include trails, trap & skeet, a spa, and a planned fitness center. The community is owned and developed by Terra Verde Group and Wheelock Street Capital.

Property offerings include homesites from one-half to 18 acres, luxury condominiums, and shared-ownership vacation homes. Real estate purchases include a multi-generational membership that extends club privileges to five generations of the member’s family.