Herman Stocks
Herman Stocks, 87, of Taylorsville, passed away on February 5, 2019 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.
Funeral Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Alexander Funeral Service is serving the Stocks Family.
Posted in Obituaries
