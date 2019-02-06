Eric Leon Burgess, 69, of Johnny Martin Lane, Stony Point, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at his residence.

Mr. Burgess was born July 18, 1949 the son of the late T. Garfield Burgess and Hilda Waugh Burgess.

He graduated from Stony Point High School, 1967; Appalachian State University, 1971 and 1977; employed by Alexander County Schools 1971-2001; English teacher at Alexander Central High School, serving as co-chair of the English Department, 1986-2001. He was a lifelong and faithful member of Marvin United Methodist Church, where he was a Sunday school teacher, church treasurer, and member of the church finance committee, and church council.

He enjoyed meeting his former students and staying connected with them, eating out at restaurants, and watching Jeopardy on TV. When his health permitted, he enjoyed his cows and part-time farming.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include aunts and uncles, Max Burgess and wife Thelma, Florence St. Clair and husband JD, Sue Childers, Vivia Cline, Vernill Sharpe, and Casino Bentley; cousin, William Stevenson and wife Betty Ann of Maryland; numerous friends and neighbors; and loving caregivers, Jennifer Williams, Margie Combs, Alice Campbell, Grayson Hager, Nona Pritchard, Paula McHargue, and Kathy Bowles.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Marvin United Methodist Church. Rev. Naomi King, Rev. Jamie Steele, and Rev. Ron Setzer will officiate. Burial will follow in the Union Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service.

Pallbearers include: Brandon Williams, Jimmy Fincannon, Andy Bebber, Charlie Crawford, Mark Houston, Roger Pennell, James Ford, and CV Stewart, Jr.

Memorials may be made to: Union Cemetery, 151 Whitney Lane, Statesville, NC 28625.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfuenrals.com.

