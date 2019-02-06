Flu cases on the rise

“We want to remind everyone to wash your hands often. Also, please be sure to cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve, not your hands. If you are experiencing any flu-like symptoms, please avoid contact with others and see your medical provider immediately. Flu symptoms may include: a 100°F or higher fever or feeling feverish (not everyone with the flu has a fever), a cough and/or sore throat, a runny or stuffy nose, headaches and/or body aches, chills, fatigue, and nausea, vomiting, and/or diarrhea (most common in children),” Marlowe said on Feb. 6, 2019.