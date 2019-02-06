Joanne Wynne Tart, 79, of Taylorsville, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Born Tuesday, September 5, 1939, she was the daughter of William Wynne and Ernestine Clementine Pons. She was a homemaker.

Survivors include her daughter, Camille Tart Adams of Taylorsville; her son, Brian Tart of Hickory; and her brother, Bill Wynne of Birmingham, Alabama.

The funeral will be at 2:30 p.m., on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Grace Church, 1301 12th St Dr NW, Hickory, NC 28601, with Rev. Heath Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 7500 NC-127, Taylorsville, NC 28681. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Ave Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207.

