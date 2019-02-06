Payne wins Spelling Bee; Pope is second

Eighteen students representing Alexander County’s elementary and middle schools took the stage at Alexander Central Auditorium Tuesday, Feb. 5, to compete for the top honor of Spelling Bee Champion. A fourth-grade student at Bethlehem Elementary School, Carter Payne, emerged as the 2019 Alexander County Spelling Bee Champion for the second time in a row. Noah Pope, an eighth-grade student from West Alexander Middle School, placed second in the countywide event.

The competition was won with the words anchovy and belay. Central office director, Jessica Anderson welcomed contestants and guests to Alexander Central Auditorium for the competition. Cristi Julsrud, East Alexander middle school teacher, served as the pronouncer. Judges for the event were central office directors, Dr. Alisha Cloer and Susan Gantt. Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Betsy Curry presented the awards.

Payne will advance to the regional competition in Winston-Salem Sunday, March 24. The school winners who advanced to the county spelling bee are listed below.

Bethlehem Elementary Adisson Mayberry and Carter Payne

East Alexander Middle School AJ Peavey and Abigail Martin

Ellendale Elementary Keenan Pennell and Makayla Roland

Hiddenite Elementary Aaron McLain and Angelique Carico

Stony Point Elementary Ashton Curtis and Owen Patterson

Sugar Loaf Elementary Lilly Zirkle and Brianna Donahue

Taylorsville Elementary Lucas Orren and Keiara Howell

West Alexander Middle Noah Pope and Connor Wingler

Wittenburg Elementary Zac Braswell and Ryder Byrd