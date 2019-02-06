February 07, 2019

Payne wins Spelling Bee; Pope is second

| | 0

SPELLING BEE WINNERS — Shown left to right: Carter Payne (1st place), Dr. Betsy Curry, and Noah Pope (2nd Place).

Eighteen students representing Alexander County’s elementary and middle schools took the stage at Alexander Central Auditorium Tuesday, Feb. 5, to compete for the top honor of Spelling Bee Champion.  A fourth-grade student at Bethlehem Elementary School, Carter Payne, emerged as the 2019 Alexander County Spelling Bee Champion for the second time in a row.  Noah Pope, an eighth-grade student from West Alexander Middle School, placed second in the countywide event.

The competition was won with the words anchovy and belay. Central office director, Jessica Anderson welcomed contestants and guests to Alexander Central Auditorium for the competition. Cristi Julsrud, East Alexander middle school teacher, served as the pronouncer.  Judges for the event were central office directors, Dr. Alisha Cloer and Susan Gantt.  Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Betsy Curry presented the awards.

Payne will advance to the regional competition in Winston-Salem Sunday, March 24. The school winners who advanced to the county spelling bee are listed below.

Bethlehem Elementary                    Adisson Mayberry and Carter Payne
East Alexander Middle School                   AJ Peavey and Abigail Martin
Ellendale Elementary                       Keenan Pennell and Makayla Roland
Hiddenite Elementary                      Aaron McLain and Angelique Carico
Stony Point Elementary                             Ashton Curtis and Owen Patterson
Sugar Loaf Elementary                     Lilly Zirkle and Brianna Donahue
Taylorsville Elementary                   Lucas Orren and Keiara Howell
West Alexander Middle                             Noah Pope and Connor Wingler
Wittenburg Elementary                    Zac Braswell and Ryder Byrd

 

SPELLING BEE PARTICIPANTS — Pictured left to right: front row -Noah Pope and Carter Payne;
Second row –
Lucas Orren, Makayla Roland, AJ Peavey, Ryder Byrd, Angelique Carico, and Brianna Donahue; third row – Adisson Mayberry, Lilly Zirkle, Kennan Pennell, Aaron McLain, Owen Patterson, and Ashton Curtis; back row – Keiara Howell, Connor Wingler, Zac Braswell, and Abigail Martin.

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment