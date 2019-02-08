Alexander Furniture Academy accepting applications

The CVCC Alexander Furniture Academy is now accepting applications for Sewing Operators and Upholstery Craftsman students.

CVCC Alexander Furniture Academy is an industry driven training program designed by local furniture manufacturers to prepare individuals for highly paid sewing operator and upholstery craftsmen positions that are in high demand by some of the region’s largest employers.

The 2019 Fall Semester runs June 19 – December 12.

Available Spaces Per Semester: 15 Upholstery Craftsman and 15 Sewing Operators.

Cost is $250 per semester plus required tools. Scholarships are available.

The Potential Salary is $30,000 – $60,000 per year for these graduates.

For more information, contact CVCC Alexander Center for Education, at 345 Industrial Blvd., Taylorsville, phone 828-632-8221.