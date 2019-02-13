AUTOMOTIVE

************

Hillside Motors, Inc.

Easiest Place To Buy A Car

With a Down Payment, You’re APPROVED!!

Down Payments starting at just $500. Celebrating Over 30 Years! We are the bank! Over 100 cars and trucks to choose from. Call or visit us online at HillsideMotorsInc.com, or 828-327-3713. Credit issues? Bad Credit – No Credit? NO PROBLEM!

************

2001 TOYOTA 4-Runner 4 x 4, auto., A/C, sunroof, rear heat & air, factory mag wheels, garage kept, still new inside and out. Call 828-446-1520.