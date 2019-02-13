LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

18 SP 110

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Myra Adriene Campbell to Allan B. Polunsky, Trustee(s), dated the 31st day of October, 2013, and recorded in Book 569, Page 2497, in Alexander County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse Door in the City of Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 1:30 PM on March 1, 2019, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the Township of Gwaltneys, in the County of Alexander, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

Lying and being in Gwaltneys Township, Alexander County, North Carolina and being more particularly described as follows:

Tract One: BEGINNING at an iron found in place, said iron being the northeastern corner of Richard Kennington from Deed recorded in Book 373 at Page 1729 of the Alexander County Registry, said iron also being the southeast corner of Tract 4 from Deed recorded in Book 524 at Page 1269 of the Alexander County Registry; thence with the common boundary line of Richard Kennington from Book 373 at Page 1729 of the Alexander County Registry, North 65 degrees 45 minutes 13 seconds West passing through an existing one-half inch (1/2″) rebar at a distance of 184.55 feet, a total distance of 232.10 feet to a calculated point, thence with the common boundary line with Robin G. Beckett as the property of Beckett is shown by Deed recorded in Book 404 at Page 968 of the Alexander County Registry, North 21 degrees 44 minutes 02 seconds East 190.93 feet to a computed point; thence South 65 degrees 41 minutes 30 seconds East 30.34 feet to a seven-eighths (7/8″) pipe found in place; thence North 30 degrees 50 minutes 43 seconds East 69.75 feet to an existing seven-eighths inch (7/8″) pipe found in place; thence North 65 degrees 47 minutes 42 seconds West 30.16 feet to a computed point in the eastern boundary line of Christopher Dillow; thence with the eastern boundary line of Christopher Dillow shown by Deed recorded in Book 439 at Page 2253 of the Alexander County Registry, North 42 degrees 44 minutes 21 seconds East 165.09 feet to a calculated point in the approximate center line of Kennington Lane; thence with Kennington Lane and the common boundary with Christopher Dillow, North 51 degrees 32 minutes 05 seconds East 173.64 feet to a calculated point; thence the next two (2) calls and distances with the southern boundary line of David R. Seekins as the property of Seekins is shown by Deed recorded in Book 526 at Page 1359 of the Alexander County Registry, South 64 degrees 22 minutes 10 seconds East passing through a new iron set at a distance of 30.00 feet, a total distance of 121.46 feet to a new iron set and South 33 degrees 20 minutes 12 seconds East 387.49 feet to an existing concrete monument in the common boundary line with John M. Bouchard as the property of Bouchard is shown by Deed recorded in Book 378 at Page 1298 of the Alexander County Registry; thence with the common boundary line with Bouchard, South 23 degrees 50 minutes 07 seconds West 100.09 feet to an existing axle; thence with the northern boundary line of Curtis P. Privette from Book 442 at Page 994 of the Alexander County registry, North 65 degrees 45 minutes 30 seconds West 155.33 feet to an existing one-inch (1″) pipe found in place; thence with the northern boundary line of Timothy N. Harrell from Deed recorded in Book 514 at Page 1783 of the Alexander County Registry, North 65 degrees 45 minutes 30 seconds West 214.91 feet to an existing one-inch (1″) pipe found in place; thence with the western boundary line of Timothy N. Harrell, South 19 degrees 27 minutes 30 seconds West 69.82 feet to an existing seven-eighths (7/8″) pipe found in place; thence continuing with the western boundary line of Harrell and the western boundary line of Curtis P. Privette from Deed recorded in Book 442 at Page 944 of the Alexander County Registry, South 19 degrees 36 minutes 14 seconds West passing through a five-eighths inch (5/8″) square bolt at a distance of 144.67 feet, a total distance of 191.13 feet to an existing five-eighths inch (5/8″) rebar, the northeastern corner of Richard Kennington from Deed recorded in Book 373 at Page 1729 of the Alexander County Registry, the point and place of BEGINNING, containing 4.19 acres according to survey of Wesley G. Fox, Registered Land Surveyor, for David S. Clemmons and Ruby B. Clemmons.

Tract Two: BEGINNING at a 1-inch pipe found in place said 1-inch pipe being the northwestern corner of Timothy N. Harrell as the property of Harrell is shown by deed recorded in Book 514 at Page 1782 of the Alexander County Registry said existing 1-inch pipe also being the northeastern corner of a 15,182.93 square foot tract of real estate deeded by William Charles Godfrey to Gary Eugene Harris and Brenda Louise Harris by Deed recorded in Book 300 at Page 969 of the Alexander County Registry; thence North 32 degrees 5 minutes 28 seconds East 30.14 feet to a computed point; thence South 89 degrees 17 minutes 21 seconds West 70.73 feet to a 7/8-inch pipe found in place; thence with the northern boundary line of the property conveyed William Charles Godfrey to Gary Eugene Harris and Brenda Louise Harris recorded in Book 300 at Page 969 of the Alexander County Registry South 65 degrees 44 minutes 35 seconds East 60.01 feet to a 1-inch pipe found in place the point and place of BEGINNING, containing 0.02 acres according to a survey of Wesley G. Fox, Registered Land Surveyor dated January 2, 2009 for David Clemmons and Ruby Clemmons.

For back title see Deed recorded in Book 261 at Page 149; Book 300 at Page 969 and Book 528 at Page 547 of the Alexander County Registry.

Tract Three: BEGINNING at a stone the old corner of the home tract of 18 acres and runs South 25 degrees West 13 poles to a stone in the said line; thence North 72 degrees East to a stone; thence North 25 degrees East 13 poles to a stone in Lizzie White’s line; thence North 72 degrees 13 poles to the BEGINNING, containing 1 acre, more or less.

For back title see Deed recorded in Book 189 at Page 924; Book 360 at Page 1226; Book 514 at Page 1783 and Book 542 at Page 1758, of the Alexander County Register Registry.

Together with improvements located thereon; said property being located at 207 Kennington Lane, Statesville, North Carolina.

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in NCGS §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by NCGS §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or prior encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

c/o Hutchens Law Firm

P.O. Box 1028

4317 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, NC 28311

Phone No: (910) 864-3068

https://sales.hutchenslawfirm.com

Case No: 1260875 (FC.FAY)

feb20-19c

AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

14 SP 83

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Charlene J. Pitts and husband, Scott M. Pitts to PRLAP, Inc., Trustee(s), dated the 3rd day of March, 2010, and recorded in Book 539, Page 0113, in Alexander County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse Door in the City of Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 1:30 PM on March 1, 2019 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of Alexander, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the Gwaltneys Township, County of Alexander, and State of North Carolina, described as follows to-wit:

Beginning at a point lying the following courses and distances from a pk nail in the centerline of Hopewell Church Road over a culvert (said pk nail lying North 17 deg. 59′ 28″ West 35.39 feet from a mag nail in the center of said road, a common corner of Buddy G. Jolly and Gail Jolly Hubbard), and proceeding thence from said pk nail North 76 deg. 06′ 41″ West 1,028.96 feet to 5/8 inch rebar, South 82 deg. 47′ 22″ West 1,087.43 feet to a point in the northern line of Steve Craig Thompson, and North 07 deg. 12′ 38″ West 82.46 feet to the beginning point, and proceeding thence from said beginning point a new line North 56 deg. 38′ 58″ West 523.56 feet to an iron pin, a new corner; thence a new line North 10 deg. 24′ 47″ West 266.81 feet to an iron pin, a new corner; thence a new line North 57 deg. 21′ 07″ East 181.59 feet to an iron pin, a new corner; thence a new line South 55 deg. 58′ 50″ East 578.14 feet to a point, a new corner; thence a new line South 24 deg. 17′ 03″ West 356.28 feet to the beginning, and containing approximately 5.00 acres, according to a survey by Carl D. Bunton, PLS, dated August 30, 2007. Together with improvements located thereon; said property being located at 520 Hickory Tree Lane, Hiddenite, North Carolina.

Together with non-exclusive easements of ingress, egress, and regress as set forth in Book 512 at Page 2191 and Book 496 at Page 447, Alexander County Registry, together with a third non-exclusive easement of ingress, egress, and regress, said easement being thirty feet in width and the centerline of said easement (which is also the centerline of an existing ten foot gravel drive) being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a point in the center of the western terminus of the easement of ingress, egress, and regress as set forth in Book 496 at Page 447, Alexander County Registry, said point also being in the common line of Steve Craig Thompson (see Book 496 at Page 462) and Sheila J. Honeycutt et al. (see Book 450 at Page 882), and proceeding thence North 58 deg. 17′ 39″ West 87.97 feet to a point and North 56 deg. 27′ 23″ West 93.78 feet to a point in the southeastern line of the 5.00 acre tract described herein above, said point lying North 24 deg. 17′ 03″ East 39.93 feet from the southernmost corner of said 5.00 acre tract.

Being that parcel of land conveyed to Charlene J. Pitts and husband, Scott M. Pitts from Sheila Jolly Honeycutt and husband, Ralph Michael Honeycutt, Rodney Carlton Jolly, unmarried; Tina Jolly Pope and husband, Steven F. Pope; Harriet Jolly Gilleland and husband, Patrick Lee Gilleland; and Charlene Jolly Pitts and husband, Scott M. Pitts by that deed dated 08/18/2006 and recorded 09/26/2006 in Deed Book 512, at Page 2259 of the Alexander County, NC Public Registry.

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in NCGS §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by NCGS §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or prior encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

c/o Hutchens Law Firm

P.O. Box 1028

4317 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, NC 28311

Phone No: (910) 864-3068

https://sales.hutchenslawfirm.com

Case No: 1257220 (FC.FAY)

feb20-19c

16 SP 126

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Patti J. Price to Neuse Incorporated, Trustee(s), which was dated April 5, 2012 and recorded on April 5, 2012 in Book 555 at Page 1269, Alexander County Registry, North Carolina.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on March 1, 2019 at 10:00AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

BEING all of Lot 13 of ALEXANDER HERITAGE SUBDIVISION, CLUSTER PHASE 1, as shown on a plat recorded in Plat Book 6, Page 187, Alexander County Registry.

Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record.

Said property is commonly known as 86 Alexander Heritage Drive, Hickory, NC 28601.

A cash deposit (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Patti J. Price.

An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS § 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

Substitute Trustee

Brock & Scott, PLLC

Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

5431 Oleander Drive

Suite 200

Wilmington, NC 28403

PHONE: (910) 392-4988

FAX: (910) 392-8587

File No.: 16-04918-FC02

feb20-19c

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Linda Sue Crouch Dean, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of May, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of February, 2019.

DANA DANIELLE GOURLEY

2672 Hwy. 90 East

P.O. Box 852

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

mar6-19p

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Bernice Deal Griffin, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of May, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of February, 2019.

DIANE D. FOX

76 Martin Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

TERRY MICHAEL KERLEY

1259 Black Oak Ridge Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

mar6-19p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Johnnie Michael Compton, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of May, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of February, 2019.

LINDA JONES COMPTON

211 Rocky View Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

mar6-19p

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Aaron Dale Land, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of May, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of February, 2019.

JERRY LAND

1867 Chapman Mill Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

TONY LAND

252 Summers Road

Morganton, NC 28655

executor

mar6-19p

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Dixie Carpenter Burleson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of May, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of January, 2019.

PAMELA BURLESON SETZER

421 McAlpin Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

feb27-19p

CO-EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executrix of the estate of Margie Carolyn Whisenant Braswell, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of May, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of February, 2019.

IRIS B. AUTON

644 Macedonia Ch. Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ELAINE B. KERLEY

578 Macedonia Ch. Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

feb27-19p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Helen Beatty Heafner, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of April, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 13th day of December, 2018.

ROBERT E. CAMPBELL

P.O. Box 32

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

feb13-19c

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Clara Jane Daniels, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of April, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of January, 2019.

TAMMY DANIELS SMITH

430 Ode Kerley Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

feb13-19p