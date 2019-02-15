Doris Merleen Elmore Johnson, 80, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Frye Regional Medical Center.

She was born on October 24, 1938, the daughter of the late Jesse George and Thelma Cleo Alexander Elmore. Doris was the co-founder of Johnson Exterminator and had the privilege of being able to stay home and take care of her family. They were the first and foremost in her heart and life.

She loved being able to go to family gatherings and being a part of them. Doris was also an active participant at Word of Life United.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Mitchell Andrew Johnson, Jr., better known as “M.A. Johnson.”

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Johnny, David and Paul Johnson of Taylorsville, Edward Johnson and wife Kim of Hiddenite, and Luke Johnson of Bethlehem; daughters, Jennifer Johnson of New Jersey, Carol Dornan and husband Gregory, and Becky Carter and husband Joe of Taylorsville, Judy Millsaps and husband Jeffrey of Hiddenite, Lisa Jones and husband Del, and Mary Johnson of Taylorsville; 43 grand and great-grandchildren; brother, Ray Elmore of Statesville; sisters, Cleo Boling of Statesville, and Shirley Kerley of Taylorsville; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 3:30 p.m. with Del and Lisa Jones leading the service. Burial will follow at Marvin United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.