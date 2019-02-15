Sharon L. Perot, 62, of Frank Smith Mobile Park Drive, Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly February 15, 2019 at her residence.

Sharon was born March 18, 1956, in Concord, Michigan, the daughter of the late Robert Wayne Patton and Shirley Hubbard Patton.

She had worked as a waitress and also as a CNA. She was a member of Crosspoint Church in Taylorsville.

Those left to cherish her memory include her fiancé of 12 years, Brad Thompson of Taylorsville; a daughter, Amanda Pardue of Taylorsville; a son, John Robert Jackson of Louisiana; two step-sons, James B. Thompson of Taylorsville, and Kevin Delayne Pardue of Louisiana; three sisters; and two brothers.

The family will conduct a memorial service at a later date.

Memorials may be made to: Adams Funeral Home, PO Box 937, Taylorsville, NC 28681 to help the family with final expenses.

Condolences may be made to: www.adamsfunerals.com.